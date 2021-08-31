Update, Aug. 31, 3:40 p.m.: The festival is officially canceled.
Citing rain that’s already fallen on The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester and more that’s expected to come, Bonnaroo organizers have concluded that camping capacity has to be reduced. Portions of the camping area are no longer habitable, and refunds are available until 8 p.m. Central time tonight, Aug. 31.
Ticketholders should already have received instructions on how to request a refund via email. The opening of the campground, which was set for today, has been moved back to Wednesday. As of now, the festival is still set to commence on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday in Louisiana, bringing torrential rain and winds up to 150 miles per hour. Estimates vary, sometimes into weeks, for how long it could take to restore power to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and other affected areas. As you’ll have noticed if you’ve looked out a window in the past 18 hours, the storm has moved inland and continues to bring heavy rainfall to Middle Tennessee.