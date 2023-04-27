After several years in suspended animation, Nashville rock outfit The Wans is waking up. The band has been at work for quite some time on a follow-up to their third record, 2016’s Run Baby Run; the new LP “took four years to write and a week to record,” notes frontman Simon Kerr in a release. Magical Touch is set to land in record racks and on streaming services on July 26, exactly 11 years after they released their self-titled debut EP.
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere a lyric-vid visualizer for the track “Enough of Your Love.” The tune leans toward the softer side of The Wans’ oeuvre, which makes sense for an earnest song about Kerr’s gratitude for his partner. Kerr grew up in Derry, Northern Ireland, and it feels a bit lazy to compare his voice to U2’s Dublin-born frontman Bono, but you can nonetheless hear some notable similarities as Kerr sings: “You drive the clouds / So far away / It's crystal clear / I’m better now / When you're around.”
Musically, the song proceeds gently and steadily, not unlike many solid relationships, with space amid the Brit-poppy riffs for the muscular guitar tones captured by co-producer and engineer Michael Fahey at Starbird Sound. In the video, the lyrics emerge from impressionistic animations — director Jason Lee Denton notes he had some assistance from artificial intelligence — that draw your eye ever forward through an unfolding landscape.
Check it out above, visit The Wans’ Bandcamp profile for vinyl preorder options, and keep an eye on the band’s Instagram for more updates.