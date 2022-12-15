The premise for this addendum to our Year in Music issue is simple: Ask a bunch of instrumentalists what they are seeing from their spots on the side or of the stage. Frontfolks get a lot of coverage in this town, and we thought it would be fun to catch up with some of the city’s finest to shout out their peers. The answers exhibit the sort of energy, excitement and love that makes this place special — even more so beyond the spotlight. Also, food! Mmm, food.
Who have you played alongside this year?
Megan Coleman : I have had the great privilege of playing with many brilliant artists and musicians (too many to name) and I am proud of all of it. Most of my road dates were spent playing with Jenny Lewis and the incredible women that also accompany her. I also did some playing with Allison Russell (many times featuring Brandi Carlile) and the wonderful collective of women that is [her band] The Rainbow Coalition of the Loving. Additionally, I started a band called Wiggle Room with my friends Rhees Williams and Andrew Dornoff. We only played one show before everyone’s schedules went bonkers, but hoping to do way more this next year.
Austin “AyyWillé” Willé: Brian Brown, Reaux Marquez, The BlackSon, Case Arnold, Ron Obasi, Adia Victoria, Ashley Emj.
Larissa Maestro: Allison Russell, Margo Price, Tyler Childers, Brandi Carlile, Kyshona.
Robbie Crowell: Midland, Lauren Morrow, Brian Wright, Shannon McNally, Ladycouch, etc.
Tripper Ryder: In a fun nightmare, it’d be like subbing for every set of one day of a weird music festival: Trace Adkins (the Monarch show), Chase Bryant, Tommy Howell, Kayley Green, Tera Lynne Fister, Katie Colosimo, The Dead Deads, Self, Soft Power FM, The Heartshakers, Scotty Mac Band, Nashville Cover Band, Tim Andrews Band, The Curves, Krystal Steel, Eva Jerde, Grace Tyler, Natalie Murphy, Whiskey Cash Roses, Aly Cutter, The MIPs and more!
What local record has the best Side 1, Song 1?
AW: $avvy’s song “Call Me” off his album Poor.
LM: Nothing has been able to top Ponychase's “Parade of Youth” (from 2014’s Parade of Youth) yet, except maybe Kyshona's “Listen” (from Listen, 2020).
MC: The Shindellas, Hits That Stick Like Grits.
RC: Justin Collins: Asshole Eyes, off his upcoming record Cool Dead.
TR: It’s a tie between [Nashville Symphony music director] Guerrero conducting Harbison’s Requiem and Diarrhea Planet’s “Hard Style.”
What’s your favorite side dish in Nashville?
MC: Cornbread from Edley’s.
AW: Lobster bisque at Blue Crab Shack.
LM: Grilled Cheeserie Old Fashioned Tomato Soup.
RC: The grilled meatball fresh rolls at VN Pho.
TR: Broccoli tahini salad at BE-Hive. Pairs perfectly with Delta-8ibles!
Which local sideplayer has had the best year?
MC: Larissa Maestro as well as SistaStrings — though I could easily name several more.
AW: It’s between honestly myself and guitarist/producer Tahina [Fiaferana].
LM: SistaStrings for sure!!!
RC: Jerry Pentecost, as he made the transition from sideman to band member and even occasional frontman. Jerry’s also the epitome of the consummate sideman, with more hustle than any other two people I know.
TR: Justin Butler. I hear he shaved 15 points off his handicap.
Which local instrumentalist has the coolest side hustle?
MC: Amanda Fields and Megan McCormick have a house painting business and I think that is pretty damn cool.
AW: My homie Dylan who plays with Case Arnold has a legal mushroom business selling directly to restaurants — pretty dope.
LM: Ellen Angelico for her “Favorite Thing at Fanny’s of the Week.”
RC: James Haggerty, sourdough maker supreme!
TR: Also Justin Butler. He’s a true artisan with electronics and gear, and he’s making a lot of people sound better. Thanks for the rad board! Ascend the #tonethrone.