A few weeks back, I spoke with Emily and Jamie Dryburgh, whose organization RNBW is a powerful force of community-building for LGBTQ musicians in Nashville. Among their myriad projects — the best-known of which is their weekly RNBW Queer Music Nights on Tuesdays at Lipstick Lounge — one they were especially excited for is an upcoming event at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Called Country Proud, it’s happening Saturday, April 8, from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m.; see the CMHOF website for all the ticketing details. It’s the first installment of a planned showcase series, modeled on an event of the same name that RNBW organized during CMA Fest in 2022 and is set to repeat this year. As far as the Dryburghs could tell, last year’s Country Proud at CMA Fest was the first showcase event at any major country festival specifically highlighting queer country musicians. Similarly, they believe Saturday’s Country Proud show marks CMHOF’s first show specifically focused on LGBTQ musicians.

The Dryburghs will co-host the show with the CMHOF’s Angela Stefano Zimmer, and they’ll discuss RNBW and its mission with input from the show’s musical guests. Among the slate of standout singer-songwriters is Shelly Fairchild, who first stepped into the spotlight in the mid-Aughts with a major label deal that ended despite the success of her single "You Don't Lie Here Anymore." She has been exceptionally busy in the intervening years singing background vocals on the road and placing songs in films and television, and she is at work on a new LP for much-loved indie Kill Rock Stars.

Also joining in is Angie K, who was born in El Salvador and grew up in Georgia; she competed on The Voice and is a member of CMT’s Next Women of Country Class of 2023. The multi-faceted Sonia Leigh — who has written top singles for Zac Brown Band in addition to playing grunge-schooled rock with Rob the Man and rapping — will be there, too, along with Adam Mac, who brings disco and dance-pop into the mix.