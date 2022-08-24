The earliest incarnation of Soccer Mommy as a mostly solo effort was pretty great already, but Sophie Allison and her band keep expanding their sound and scope. For Soccer Mommy’s latest LP Sometimes, Forever, Allison enlisted producer Daniel Lopatin, aka Oneohtrix Point Never. Together, they brewed up a wide-ranging, psych-kissed soundscape for Allison’s incisive songs, which on this album look at finding meaning in a contemporary life that can be overwhelming even as it is ephemeral.
The band is on a lengthy international tour following the album’s release, and Tuesday night’s broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live featured performances of two songs from Sometimes. Above, see them play the single “Shotgun,” and below, check out “Feel It All the Time.” The approach of Kimmel’s show — bands play on a stage, where a studio audience gets to stand in front of them like in a regular club — lends a more natural feel to performances. Listen carefully and you’ll hear clapping to the beat of “Feel It All the Time,” in which Allison gets some existential clarity when she considers the miles her pickup truck has traveled. It’s a fine example of a rock song that a country singer would be wise to pick up on.
They'll be at Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 19, with Helena Deland opening.