How could the Centennial Park Conservancy’s free concert series Musicians Corner follow a phenomenal spring season? Easy enough: Book a bunch of great sets for the late summer/early fall edition.

The fall run of the series is back in the park on Friday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. starting Sept. 1 and running through Sept. 29, with a special Saturday set to wrap it up on Sept. 30. AmericanaFest announced its daily schedule earlier this week, and per tradition, that includes an installment of Musicians Corner, falling this year on Sept. 22.

The lineup is excellent throughout, though some special highlights include singers and songwriters with diverse stylistic influences like Jessie Baylin, Kyshona, Rodney Crowell, Will Hoge and Loney Hutchins. You’ve got various flavors of pop, rock and R&B courtesy of Nordista Freeze, Catalina and Ysa. There’s much more you won’t want to miss — check out the full lineup below, and see the full schedule details on the Musicians Corner site.

Musicians Corner Fall 2023 Lineup

Friday, Sept. 1: Sunflower Bean, Matt Costa, Nordista Freeze, Catalina, Travesara

Sunflower Bean, Matt Costa, Nordista Freeze, Catalina, Travesara Friday, Sept. 8: The Watson Twins, Young Summer, The Aquaducks, Lauren Morrow, Love Montage

The Watson Twins, Young Summer, The Aquaducks, Lauren Morrow, Love Montage Friday, Sept. 15: Will Hoge, Kyshona, Loney Hutchins, Amber Woodhouse, Gabriella Stella

Will Hoge, Kyshona, Loney Hutchins, Amber Woodhouse, Gabriella Stella Friday, Sept. 22 (AmericanaFest): The Wild Feathers, The Secret Sisters, North Mississippi Allstars, Buddy Miller, Emily Nenni, Rodney Crowell Trio, Ester Rose

The Wild Feathers, The Secret Sisters, North Mississippi Allstars, Buddy Miller, Emily Nenni, Rodney Crowell Trio, Ester Rose Friday, Sept. 29: Josie Dunne, Gramps Morgan, The Explorers Club, Veaux, Ysa

Josie Dunne, Gramps Morgan, The Explorers Club, Veaux, Ysa Saturday, Sept. 30: Jessie Baylin, Striking Matches, Gustavo Moradel, Larysa Jaye, Sonja Hopkins

Correction: An earlier version of this post incorrectly identified the series name as September Sundown. That name is no longer in use. We regret the error.