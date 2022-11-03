If we’re lucky, all of us grow up and grow old, but there’s no getting around it being bittersweet. Often enough, young folks are thinking about how great it would be to be older and fully independent. And sooner or later, most everyone wishes they had back some of the things that diminish with age, like energy and freedom from responsibility.
In her new single “Motel 6,” which hits streaming services Friday, rocker Molly Martin reflects on finding herself at that inflection point. As the driving track rolls along, she sings in the chorus: “I wanna live in a Motel 6 / Drink like it’s a vacation every night / I wanna swim in a pool full of kids / Even when they’re pissin’ in the deep end.”
“This song straddles the line of wanting to lean into the reckless abandon of youth and yet feeling the constraints of getting older,” writes Martin in a note to the Scene. “It’s the desire to jump into the pool with all of your clothes on just because.”
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the single. Directed by Casey Pierce, it features Martin and a bunch of pals enjoying a carefree pool party. They’re decked out in a variety of costumes, perhaps offering some inspiration for ways you might get more mileage out of that Halloween costume you just put away (well, when summer rolls back around at least).
Check it out above and pre-save the single on your favorite streaming platform with this handy link. Keep an eye on Martin’s TikTok and Instagram profiles for news about new tracks and upcoming shows.