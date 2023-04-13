Ryman Hospitality Properties and country music superstar Luke Combs announced today a partnership that will see downtown’s Wildhorse Saloon building reinvented as a multi-level entertainment complex.

According to a release, the 69,000-square-foot complex — to offer an indoor/outdoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people — will be "customized to reflect Combs’ passions for music, songwriting, whiskey and sports." Features will include a 1,500-capacity concert venue for ticketed events as well as a proposed 9,000-square-foot rooftop with views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium. The three levels will offer entertainment elements “inspired by Combs’ songs, lifestyle and personal interests.”

A summer 2024 completion is planned, with the Wildhorse Saloon to stay operational during the update.

The release does not disclose the cost to get the business operational. Also, the name of the complex has not been announced.

Via an LLC, Ryman Hospitality Properties owns the property, seemingly having paid $1.35 million for it in 1997, according to Metro records. The address is 120 Second Ave. N.

Originally from Charlotte, N.C., the 33-year-old Combs is known in large part for his hit song “Hurricane” and has released four albums. Combs has earned three Grammy Award nominations, two iHeart Radio music awards, four Academy of Country Music awards and six Country Music Association awards, including the 2021 and 2022 Entertainer of the Year award.

"I knew there was something extraordinary about Luke from the first time I heard him perform ‘Hurricane,’” Colin Reed, RHP executive chairman, says in the release. “Even as he’s gone from filling bars to stadiums around the world, Luke has remained deeply committed to his fans and his craft.

"As the downtown entertainment district continues to evolve, we view this new experience as a tremendous opportunity to position Second Avenue with a global audience of country music lovers, anchored by Luke Combs’ massive international fan base."

Wildhorse Saloon opened in the early 1990s and has hosted concerts from artists representing multiple musical genres. It is also the home of Rotary Club of Nashville meetings.

This article was originally published at our sister publication Nashville Post.