The bummer news that rain from Hurricane Ida turned The Bonnaroo Farm into a swamp and forced the cancellation of the long-awaited Bonnaroo 2021 has at least something of a silver lining. As when Pilgrimage got rained out in 2018, some artists who were already in the area have booked last-minute shows in Nashville.
So far, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges have announced performances (with support from Liz Cooper and Joy Oladokun, respectively) at Brooklyn Bowl, while Mdou Moctar is going to drop in at Third Man Records. We’ll include full details below and update as often as possible with new announcements.
Shows Announced in the Wake of Bonnaroo Cancellation
Friday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m.: Mdou Moctar at Third Man Records. Tickets start at $15.
Friday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m.: Khruangbin w/Liz Cooper at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets start at $49.50.
Sunday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.: Leon Bridges w/Joy Oladokun at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets start at $45.