In the new video for his track “Strange Wind,” singer-songwriter, filmmaker and Glossary frontman Joey Kneiser gets behind the wheel of Stephen King’s possessed Plymouth and sings of social anxieties. The song is the third in a series of singles Kneiser has released to Bandcamp ahead of his next full-length release, each accompanied with a music video.

The lyrics on “Strange Wind” ache with regret and the weight of getting older. Kneiser sees all the mistakes he has made, and he agonizes over watching the next generation do the same. As he sings “They were all hustling for the digital machine / Why be a living thing / And never live at all,” he speaks to the debilitating so-called “hustle culture” that wounds us all, rendering us unable to detach ourselves from online personas and connect with actual people.

Kneiser points out a tongue-in-cheek element to the visuals, noting that he is legally blind and has never actually driven a car. Directed by Kneiser and filmed in his garage, the piece is cast in a neon haze, a definitively ’80s look to compliment the theme of the 1983 book and movie. His wardrobe fits the bill too, complete with orange on-ear headphones and rainbow-tinted shades —because what else would you wear at night? He rounds it out with a mullet wig that, when combined with his stubble and mustache, turns his look into something of an homage to horror auteur John Carpenter, who directed the film adaptation of Christine.

The somewhat Carpenter-esque character Kneiser has created appears in the music videos for the earlier two singles in the series — see “Where the Horses Don’t Run” and “Nothing’s Wasted on the Soul” below. Also, check out the singles and other releases on Kneiser’s Bandcamp. While there aren’t any shows scheduled at this time, you can keep up with Kneiser via his instagram.