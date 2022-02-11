Spring will be here before you know it — and shortly thereafter, the release of Fear of the Dawn, the first of Jack White’s two new albums on the way this year, as well as his international Supply Chain Issues Tour. Today, he’s dropped a music vid for said LP’s title track.
The song in question has a snarling, relentless groove driven by barely contained drums and fuzzed-out bass, topped with just-this-side-of-unhinged guitar solos and a theremin that’s positively shrieking with terror. That’s appropriate considering the sparse and ominous lyric, as White sings: “No more than two cigarettes / Or the light from the match will betray us / But in the dark I can bet / You and I won’t regret / That it saved us.”
White directed the video himself, and in it he’s backed by a masked band and wedged into a corner. The tight quarters and the distressed-film look (with some electric-blue accents) add to the post-apocalyptic, found-footage vibe of the piece. (If you caught the masterful Spanish zombie film rec at the Belcourt’s 12 Hours of Terror last fall, you know what I’m talking about.)
The song will be available as the B-side of a special limited-run tri-color 7-inch. “Love Is Selfish,” a song from the follow-up album Entering Heaven Alive, is on the A-side; below, take a peek at the video for that song, shot at American Legion Post 82 in Inglewood. You’ll only be able to get that 7-inch at Third Man stores. It’ll be at the Nashville and Cass Corridor locations tomorrow, Feb. 12, and in London on Feb. 19.
And in case you missed it, Fear of the Dawn is out April 8, Entering Heaven Alive is out July 22, and White’s tour stops at Ascend Amphitheater on April 30 and May 1. Check out Third Man’s website for all the preorder and ticketing links, as well as the latest details on upcoming shows in The Blue Room and special DJ sets and other events in The Blue Room Bar.