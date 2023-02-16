This year’s edition of Record Store Day is just a few weeks away, and today the official list of RSD releases was published, with some 300 titles set to appear in indie record stores on April 22. The first Record Store Day was held in 2008 and has become an annual tradition celebrating vinyl record culture and supporting independent record stores around the world. Nashville favorites such as Grimey’s, The Groove, The Great Escape and Vinyl Tap are among those set to participate in this year’s festivities.
Per usual, most of the titles listed are Record Store Day exclusives, only available in limited quantities on April 22, while others are only available in certain regions and some releases will debut at mom-and-pop shops on Record Store Day but will be sold by other retailers at a later date. Delays in vinyl production and distribution have become increasingly common in recent years, due in part to a limited availability of vinyl pressing plants and major labels monopolizing their capacity. Given these issues, it is very possible that some titles will be pushed back for release at a future date, so make sure to check the official RSD website for updates about the release schedule.
Word came at the end of January that Nashville’s own Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell will serve as RSD’s 2023 Ambassadors, following in the footsteps of artists like Taylor Swift, Jack White and Brandi Carlile. Shires’ Live at Columbia Studio A EP will get a Record Store Day exclusive release, as will the couple’s joint effort, The Sound Emporium EP. Other local artists or those with local ties like Arlie, The Black Keys, Amythyst Kiah, Dolly Parton and the aforementioned Taylor Swift will have exclusive releases for RSD, while both Kip Moore and Stephen Sanchez will have Record Store Day First offerings. Legends such as Elton John, Carole King and The Rolling Stones round out the list, in addition to modern favorites like The 1975, Chief Keef and Broken Social Scene.
You can find the complete list of RSD releases and participating stores on the official Record Store Day website.