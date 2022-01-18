Readers may recall that back in August, award-winning local miniature artist Devin Drake crafted a tiny little Dino’s, which was used in a raffle to raise funds for the East Side bar as well as North Nashville activist organization Gideon’s Army. Now, Drake has put his efforts toward the miniaturization of another beloved East Side institution — The Groove Records.
As we’ve previously reported, The Groove’s landlord plans to sell the building at 1103 Calvin Ave., and shop owners Michael Combs and Jesse Cartwright have launched a GoFundMe campaign with the hopes of purchasing the property outright. To help in the record store’s efforts on that front, Drake has built another of his painstakingly constructed miniatures, which The Groove is raffling off. Here are the details, per The Groove:
You will be able to purchase raffle tickets a few ways. 1. Come into the shop and purchase them. (Our favorite way because we love seeing you all!) 2. Venmo- Michael-Combs-70 3. PayPal- gremlins223@hotmail.com. We are selling tickets for $5.00 each OR $20 for 5 tickets. You can start purchasing raffle tickets today via Venmo and PayPal and Wednesday in-person. The last day to purchase tickets will be January 30th and we will pick the winner January 31st! Scroll through the pictures and see that incredible detail work.
As you can see in this Instagram post, the replica even includes a tiny little Scene box on the front porch, which is of course delightful. You’ve got a little less than two weeks until a winner is selected, so get in there!