During his tenure as music director of the Fisk Jubliee Singers, Dr. Paul T. Kwami accomplished a feat that seems nearly impossible: He helped the historic choral ensemble, founded in 1871, update its iconic sound and fit it into contemporary contexts without distorting it or obscuring its roots. Dr. Kwami died Saturday, Sept. 10, in Nashville at age 70.
One of seven children, he grew up on a farm in Ghana. Soccer was an early passion, and he remained an ardent fan. His father also taught music, and his family prided musical education and heritage. He made his way to Fisk’s campus in 1983, aiming to further his education to become a music teacher; a fellow student encouraged him to audition for the Jubilee Singers, and he developed a deep love for the group and its magnificent history. He graduated in 1985, and nine years later, he returned to the university as the Jubilee Singers’ music director, a position he held until his death.
Dr. Kwami made certain that every new member of the group under his direction knew the Jubilee Singers’ myriad accomplishments dating back more than a century. That includes the key role the ensemble played in saving Fisk from financial ruin in the university’s early days as well as its part in preserving the history of Negro spirituals — which serve as both a connection between the creativity of enslaved African people and the birth of American art forms and as the foundation of the freedom songs sung by people fighting for justice in the civil rights movement. At the same time, Dr. Kwami encouraged the Jubilee Singers to look forward, too, and he helped the group expose its fabulous music to fresh audiences.
During Dr. Kwami’s tenure, the group achieved an array of notable firsts and was recognized with a wide range of honors. In 1996, the long-running New York-based National Arts Club recognized the ensemble with its Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2000, the Jubilee Singers were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame. “Poor Man Lazarus,” one of the tracks on their album In Bright Mansions, won Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards in 2004. President George W. Bush presented them with the National Medal of Arts in 2008.
The ensemble’s work has been nominated for three Grammys, all since Dr. Kwami took the reins. The first time, In Bright Mansions’ art director was nominated for in the Best Recording Package category. The second time, the group itself got a Best Gospel Performance nomination for “I Believe,” a collaboration with blues-rocker Jonny Lang that leads off the 2009 compilation Oh Happy Day: An All-Star Music Celebration. Though the album won a Grammy, the song did not.
In 2021, however, the Fisk Jubilee Singers finally took home a Grammy of their own. Recorded at the Ryman and released to mark the 150th anniversary of the inaugural ensemble’s first fundraising tour in 1871, Celebrating Fisk! The 150th Anniversary Album includes bold and refreshing collaborations with contemporary artists like Ruby Amanfu, Keb’ Mo’, Rod McGaha, Lee Ann Womack and Derek Minor. It was recognized as Best Roots Gospel Album.
In April 2021, a public event — including a performance, naturally — celebrated the Grammy win. Dr. Kwami's remarks, referencing the Biblical inscription above the doors of the Fisk Memorial Chapel, affirmed his reverence for and pride in the school and the Jubilee Singers.
“I've always believed Fisk is a shining star, and will continue to shine brighter and brighter,” Dr. Kwami said. “So I quote from Isaiah 60:1, which says, ‘Arise, shine; for your light has come and the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.’ ”
While Dr. Kwami oversaw significant recording efforts — and was a key creative partner in the production of Walk Together Children, a 2021 performance film produced for Nashville Public Television — touring and live appearances have been a vital part of the Jubilee Singers’ identity from the very beginning, and he kept up that tradition as well. The group’s tour itinerary has included stops at Carnegie Hall, The Apollo Theater and the White House. As relayed to WPLN, a trip to Ghana in 2007 — marking the 50th anniversary of that country’s independence and including a performance in a space that was a point of departure for enslaved people being taken to North America — was a profound experience.
Millions around the globe have been inspired and uplifted by transcendent voices of the Fisk Jubilee Singers over the past three decades, and Dr. Kwami’s death has been mourned around the world. A statement from Fisk says, in part:
Few people have ever, nor will ever, touch hearts and change lives like Dr. Kwami. He embodied the Fisk family and to every Fisk Jubilee Singer, he was more than their musical father. His talent was unprecedented, his composure legendary, his insight immense and his dedication unwavering. With one simple look, Dr. Kwami could change a tune, improve an arrangement, command focus, incite peace, and inspire a smile. His gentle voice and generous spirit made everyone better and strive to be better. He will be missed by everyone fortunate to have ever met him.
Arrangements for a public memorial service have yet to be announced.