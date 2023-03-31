An April 1 show at historic Nashville venue Exit/In that was to feature Brooklyn musician Vérité has been canceled, seemingly due to delays in inspection of remodeling construction work.

“Due to circumstances fully outside of my control, the Nashville show has been cancelled,” Vérité wrote in an Instagram story.

The concert was to be the first at the venerable rock club since a pre-Thanksgiving run of shows, the last under its longtime management. As of this writing, a Taylor Swift dance party is still on the calendar for April 7.

When they bought the property home to the venue in 2021, real estate developers AJ Capital Partners faced public pushback from residents concerned about the future of the site. In November, a statement shared with the Scene on behalf of AJ Capital said that the building would undergo “long overdue physical improvements,” in line with historic protections.

Developers secured a construction permit from the Metro Historic Zoning Commission in December. Ten associated inspections for that work have not yet been scheduled according to Metro’s permitting database.

“It’s a lot of work that has to be done, then they have to get it all approved by Historic,” says Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor, who represents District 21, in which the club is located. “The intent was to keep the Exit/In up and running.”

AJ Capital did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Update, March 31, 1 p.m.: According to a source who has spoken directly with the Codes department, the city is holding permits until they receive a more detailed renovation plan.