This has been a year of transition and renewal for the Nashville Jazz Workshop. Now in its 21st year, the NJW is the city's most comprehensive site for jazz activity from advocacy and education to performance. Like every other musical entity, the workshop was severely affected by the pandemic, but they’ve been making a strong comeback in 2021.

Co-founders Lori Mechem and Roger Spencer and their staff have moved into their new headquarters at 1012 Buchanan St., right in the heart of a North Nashville area that’s undergoing tremendous rebuilding and revitalization. In-person classes have resumed, joining a slate of online offerings that make the workshop’s outreach extend to the global level. A new iteration of the Jazz Cave venue is presenting live concerts featuring the best of local, regional and national performers, and other activities like monthly children's events and periodic Jazz on the Move concerts at spaces across Nashville have returned as well.

Jazzmania feat. Kirk Whalum, The Time Jumpers and more 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, via virtual channels — see nashvillejazz.org for more

On Saturday, the NJW holds its biggest fundraising event of the season. Jazzmania is a celebration of their ongoing mission and an opportunity for fans to contribute to the cause, and it’s traditionally a chance to enjoy a host of top performers. This year's event is once again being held virtually: The performances will stream at 7 p.m. via Facebook and YouTube; see the NJW website for details. Your host will be a longtime NJW friend, supporter and past instructor, saxophonist Kirk Whalum.

Whalum’s accomplishments range from some 25 solo recordings to work with numerous great performers. He may be most recognized for his seven-year run playing with Whitney Houston — his sax is the one you hear on her legendary rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” — but he also has to his credit stints with Bob James, Luther Vandross, Al Jarreau, Barbara Streisand, Larry Carlton and Quincy Jones. Whalum has earned a Grammy and multiple Stellar Awards, and was formerly part of the soul and jazz group BWB with Rick Braun and Norman Brown. In recent years Whalum has earned a master’s degree in religious studies and become an ordained minister, and he’s a music professor at Visible Music College in Memphis. He has extensive roots in Tennessee, and he’s earned both a star on the Nashville Walk of Fame and a brass note on the Memphis Walk of Fame. He tells the Scene he's honored to be serving as host for this year's Jazzmania.

“I've long been a friend and supporter of the Nashville Jazz Workshop,” Whalum says. “I'm very much aligned with their mission of supporting jazz and helping develop opportunities and exposure for both veteran and newer players. It's always a thrill to do anything with the NJW, and I'm really looking forward to hosting this event.”

The Jazzmania lineup brings a solid blend of instrumentalists and vocalists to the virtual stage, with local and national performers represented. The list includes drummer and bandleader Jeff Hamiltion as well as the outstanding Western swing band The Time Jumpers. Vocalists including Kirk’s brother Kevin Whalum, Tierney Sutton and Donna McElroy are set to join in, as is the saxophone duo of brothers Peter and Wil Anderson. Multi-instrumentalist and bandleader Giovanni Rodriguez, saxophonist Jovan Quallo and pianist Tyler Bullock round out the bill.

“One thing many people don't realize when you talk about local musicians and a local scene is that many of the greatest musicians in the country aren't in New York; they're in cities like Nashville and Memphis,” says Whalum. “A great example of that is a guy who played with me for years down here and is now in Nashville, [drummer] Marcus Finnie. He can play anything, and is always in demand. Among the many great things about the workshop is that it gives so many great musicians a place to play — a way to help others. And they are great advocates and teachers.”

As pandemic restrictions have eased, Whalum has resumed periodic touring, and will be among the featured performers at next week’s Cancun Jazz Festival. Also on his list: A visit to Nashville’s own National Museum of African American Music.

“[The museum] is something I have to see. You know, I've donated some things to them, but haven't yet had the chance to visit. It's a great thing for Nashville to have that museum, and it's so important. I'm so happy it's there and I encourage everyone to visit it. Also, I urge everyone to please support the workshop and Jazzmania. It's a great place and a wonderful cause.”