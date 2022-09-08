For ticketing info, updates and the full lineup and schedule, check out americanamusic.org or the AmericanaFest app. And keep an eye on social media for info about other interesting events that aren’t officially part of the fest.

There are some great shows happening early on Wednesday: Among others, note Kyshona, Mary Bragg and more playing Matter and Tone Tree Music’s 2 p.m. Women of Folk showcase at H.O.M.E., as well as Jrodconcerts’ AmericanaFest Fiesta with Aaron Lee Tasjan, Maggie Rose and tons more playing between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. at The Space at 100 Taylor. The main event is the keystone of the whole fest, the Americana Honors and Awards ceremony, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Ryman. There’s an official livestream watch party at City Winery, while Anthony DaCosta’s FOMO Party — featuring songsmiths like Jess Nolan and Sunny War, banjo shredder Kyle Tuttle and more — gets going at 5 p.m. at Brooklyn Bowl.

You’re spoiled for choice after the awards show is over, starting with rocking country champ Chuck Mead at 6th & Peabody at 9:30 p.m. Stick around at Brooklyn Bowl after the FOMO Party and you can catch rockers extraordinaire (and onetime Neil Young backing band) Lukas Nelson & POTR at 10:30 p.m. Hanging at City Winery gets you a chance to see Buffalo Nichols, a songsmith with his eye on the future of the blues, at 10 p.m. Also at 10 p.m., blues, soul and folk legend Taj Mahal plays at The Basement East, while revered songwriter Lori McKenna is at 3rd and Lindsley. McKenna will be followed at 11 p.m. by great country singer-songwriter Miko Marks, who’s been making a phenomenal comeback over the past year.

If the more rocking end of the Americana spectrum is what excites you the most, make a beeline for Exit/In, where Adeem the Artist plays at 9 p.m., followed by Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at 10 p.m. and American Aquarium at 11 p.m. If you prefer things a little more chill and introspective, electronically enhanced duo Tall Heights plays East Nashville’s Riverside Revival at 10 p.m., teeing up ever-evolving stellar singer-songwriter Angel Olsen at 11 p.m.

