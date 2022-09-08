Starting Tuesday, AmericanaFest is set to once again take over venues all across Music City. The lineup includes more than 200 performers, whose individual styles and threads of influence run the gamut from blues, folk and country to soul, rock ’n’ roll and everything in between. To help you navigate this wealth of concerts, we’ve put together a quick-reference guide with recommendations for our favorites each day.

You’ll have first shot at getting into the shows with a festival pass or a conference registration. Some shows will have a limited quantity of general-admission tickets available via venue websites or at the door, and a few events are free and open to the general public. For ticketing info, updates and the full lineup and schedule, check out americanamusic.org or the AmericanaFest app. And keep an eye on social media for info about other interesting events that aren’t officially part of the fest.

You could say Tuesday is “a light day” at AmericanaFest, but that’s a relative term. Once you’ve got your credentials — by the way, those will be available starting at noon at The Westin’s Gulch Conference Room III or at City Winery — you’ve got a bevy of options. Starting at 6 p.m., young Mississippi blues champion Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and ’60s-inspired U.K. rockers The Heavy Heavy play the official festival kickoff party on the rooftop at BMI’s office on Music Row. Simultaneously, Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison hosts The Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown with guests including the duo of Mike Compton and Joe Newberry plus musicologist, banjo player and singer-songwriter Jake Blount, who is helping write back in the contributions of Black artists that have been erased from the string-band tradition.

At 7 p.m., Concord Music’s Americana From All Sides takes over Germantown restaurant The Optimist, with performances from multifaceted songsmith Sierra Ferrell, superb singer-songwriter and guitarist Katie Pruitt and others. An hour later, Historic Eastland hosts Olivia Management’s showcase with performances from mellifluous duo Hush Kids, melodious rockers The Sewing Club and others; also at the same time, the Station Inn hosts fiddler Jason Carter (who you’ll know from The Travelin’ McCourys and the Del McCoury Band) and heaps of guests. Wrapping up the night is Sounds Australia’s annual showcase at The Bluebird Cafe; the lineup remains TBA at press time, but the show starts at 9 pm.

AmericanaFest 2022: Saturday, Sept. 17 For ticketing info, updates and the full lineup and schedule, check out americanamusic.org or the AmericanaFest app. And keep an eye on social…