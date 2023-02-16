Nashville is many different things to many different people. But a few things about our city cannot be debated: It’s located on the Cumberland River; it’s the home of the Tennessee Titans; the rent is too damn high; and the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food scene is one of the best in the Southeast. But lamb chops, falafel, grape leaves and baklava aside, what about the humble gyro?
Nashville has dozens of gyro joints, of which very few are bad, and most are very good. This makes the job of identifying the hands-down-best gyro in Nashville nearly impossible. The five spots listed below may not be the undeniable best, but they are some of the most notable, consistent and original. Find a special note at the end for the best restaurants specializing in shawarma, a spicier pita-based sandwich often confused for the gyro.
Fattoush Cafe
1716 Charlotte Ave.
Fattoush Cafe has been around for as long as I can remember, and going back for the first time in years, I was reminded why. While the prices aren’t the lowest in the city, the flavor, quality and variety at Fattoush are simply superb. The menu is impressive, spanning the gamut from shawarma, falafel and hummus to fish casserole, lamb chops and oven-roasted rosemary chicken, but the gyro is a real winner. The lamb-and-chicken mix is the best option here, with spicy chicken and thick chunks of lamb complementing each other on a bed of tabbouleh, served in a fresh Lebanese pita pocket with a chew and sweetness much better than what you’ll get with the standard bleached-white version. And I have to make a special mention of the spicy tzatziki, a take on the go-to gyro condiment that seems obvious enough, but is sadly underrepresented at the city’s Mediterranean restaurants. The spicy tzatziki here is legitimately fiery, but if you can handle it, it’s the piece that really brings the whole thing together.
Gyro Spot
15118 Old Hickory Blvd.
There’s no time to rest at Gyro Spot, one of Brentioch’s favorite makers of the old-school gyro. The first thing you’ll notice here is the intense eye contact you’ll be making with the staff. But secondly, and far more important, is Gyro Spot’s pairing of excellent customer service (jokes and witticisms abound) with solid prices and a gargantuan take on the standard food-court-style gyro. I could hardly believe just how much meat, salad and tzatziki were packed and rolled into my pita bread on a recent visit. And while Gyro Spot isn’t exactly farm-to-table, the ingredients are indeed high-quality, and there’s a spicy complexity in the gyro seasoning that really elevates the experience. If you’re on the South Side and in the mood for a supercharged gyro, Gyro Spot is the place.
Greko
704 Main St.
While something of a NKOTB, Greko is by all accounts a mainstay in East Nashville’s food scene. Greko bridges the gap between street food and casual, classy dining (wine list and open kitchen included), and is the only place in our roundup with an interior that isn’t best described as barebones. The ingredients are super high-quality — pasture-raised lamb and free-range chicken. When flame-grilled, topped with tzatziki and green herbs, and nestled in a cocoon of homemade pita, these meat options make for a fantastic lunch if you’re in the area. Other options include shrimp (!), swordfish (!!!) and pork collar, and the menu doesn’t stop there. The Athenian Chicken in honey-lemon sauce, seasonal Greek greens and hyper-authentic souvlaki skewers are worth a try as well.
Koftaky Grill
4630 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage
Hermitage’s Koftaky Grill earns a spot both for having one of the better lamb gyros in Nashville and for its surprisingly diverse Egyptian-tinged menu. The gyros here are always great, but consider swapping out the side of fries for the ful medames (written as “Egyptian beans and bread” on the menu), a delicious plate of fava beans stewed in olive oil, lemon juice and spices. Another favorite is the hawawshi, a pita pocket stuffed with spicy minced meat and topped with cheese. And if you’re in the mood for kabobs, the chargrilled lamb kofta will scratch the itch.
Best Gyros
5814 Nolensville Pike #103
A good gyro should be quick, tasty and never stingy with the meat or toppings. But how often do you go in for what should be a pain-free cheap meal, and walk out spending $15 plus tax for a sandwich, fries and soda? Best Gyro is the remedy. For just $10.50 after tax, Best Gyros hooks you up with a whopper of a gyro, a bucketful of Cajun fries and, in the words of the pizza parlor owner from The Sopranos, “a soft drink of choice.” The menu is nothing special, but sometimes the price is what really matters.
Honorable Mentions: Newroz Market and King Tut’s
An honorable mention goes out to Newroz Market and King Tut’s, two Woodbine spots battling for Nashville’s shawarma crown. Newroz (393 Elysian Fields Court) is a grocery with an eatery in the back that serves up exceptional shawarma alongside freshly baked bread and an aromatic array of sides and condiments. King Tut’s (3716 Nolensville Pike), a food truck just a few miles away, is an Egyptian spot with a colorful presentation and a focus on the chicken shawarma and falafel. Both tend to get crowded around lunchtime, but if you can beat the rush, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better shawarma in the city.