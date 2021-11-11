One of the great things about the menu at Bryan Lee Weaver’s East Nashville Tex-Mex restaurant Redheaded Stranger is that everything is $10 or under, so everything here qualifies as cheap eats. The bad news: It’s all so damn good it’s hard to choose.
But in March of last year, acclaimed Bastion chef Josh Habiger told the Scene that the burger at Redheaded Stranger “is the best in Nashville,” so why not start there? The Green Chili Cheeseburger ($6) consists of Hatch chiles, American cheese, Gifford’s bacon and ranch, all stacked atop a Bear Creek Farm beef patty and smushed between two halves of a potato roll. You can make it a double for $10. The quality of the meat provides a wonderful flavor in and of itself — the patty was medium rare and bacon was crispy, but not too crispy. The peppers add a necessary brightness and touch of acidity to offset the savory meat components, and the ranch and cheese round out the flavors well — though you’d be remiss not to add one of the restaurant’s house hot sauces. I prefer the Dreamweaver sauce, made from fermented habaneros.
The burger is arguably incomplete without a side of spiced tater tots ($4). The tots are cooked to crispy perfection, dusted with a seasoning the menu describes as New Mexico chili salt and served with buttermilk ranch, though the house Dr. Pepper hot sauce is also worth trying. By the end of my meal I was absolutely stuffed, wishing I’d purchased a marg to wash it all down with.