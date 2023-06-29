Burgers aren’t as cheap as they used to be, thanks to rising ingredient costs, labor shortages, supply-chain issues and more. Unless you’re ordering at a fast-food restaurant, it’s rare to find a solid burger that costs 10 bucks or less, especially if you want to pair it with fries and a drink. It’s possible, though, if you know where to look. A great place to start is local staple M.L.Rose. The locally based chain’s Good Neighbor Combo, which includes a burger, fries and a beer for $10, is anomalous in its affordability.
You can’t choose just any burger and beer for this combo. The special comes with a Von Elrod’s Neighborhood Pilsner and a Lil’ Mel Cheeseburger, complete with a smashed patty, pickles, American cheese and a mildly spicy, mayo-based “awesome sauce.” You can also upgrade to sweet potato fries, with an upcharge. When I ordered the Good Neighbor Combo at the Charlotte Avenue location, the (regular potato) fries were crispy and well-seasoned. The burger was simple but great — good burgers don’t need to hide beneath a lot of toppings. It was loaded with enough pickles to balance out the creaminess of the awesome sauce and add a nice crunch to every bite. Even though the Lil’ Mel isn’t as big or as adorned as other burgers on the menu, it’s a respectable size. Between that, the fries and the beer, my hunger was sated.
The special is just one of several reasons to wander over to one of M.L.Rose’s three locations across town (plus one in Mt. Juliet). The chain also boasts a strong selection of craft beers and weekly specials, a plethora of food options and the kind of decor you want at a burger spot — casual with lots to look at. I’m particularly grateful that M.L.Rose is open later than most restaurants, closing at 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Its hours vary throughout the week, so check the website before you go. And as always, tip your servers.