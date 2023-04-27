Don’t write off 615 Deli as a spot solely for Belmont University students. It certainly is that, but the great little sandwich shop on Portland Avenue near Belmont’s campus boasts a huge variety of options for 10 bucks or cheaper. The menu features breakfast items, sandwiches, wraps, burritos, burgers, salads and more. So far, everything I’ve tried has been solid.
My go-to order is the Milanesa, a sandwich with breaded chicken, jalapeños, bacon, pepper-jack cheese and mayo on ciabatta bread. The chicken is always crispy, the bacon adds an extra layer of savory flavor, the peppers liven up the sandwich, and the cheese ties it all together. I add hot sauce to just about everything I eat, and I appreciate that 615 Deli provides several varieties. Another source (Scene contributor Connor Daryani) tells me the deli’s breakfast burrito is one of the best in town.
The food is affordable, tasty and filling, and it’s enough to make me a happy, repeat customer. Because of its proximity to Belmont, it can get busy on weekday afternoons while classes are in session. But with summer break coming up, there will be plenty of opportunities to check it out without getting lost in the onslaught of students.