Statistics suggest more than one-third of Americans are participating in Dry January this year. This is an increase in popularity of the movement embracing nonalcoholic libations after a holiday season that often includes spiking the punch. Not that you need an official monthly moniker to scale back. You can do so any time. A few local restaurants, including Pinky Ring Pizza and Sean Brock’s The Continental, Audrey and June, have year-round commitments to zero-proof potions.
We told you about Café Antlers, the month-long dedicated non-alcoholic pop-up inside Hotel Fraye. If you’re interested in scaling back this month, knowing there are more options on local menus may make it easier to go out for work or a social occasion and stay on the wagon. So, here’s a not-comprehensive round-up of some of the more interesting mocktails and zero-proof drinks at other bars around town.
M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers always has some N/A beers on its substantial beer list. This winter features five no-octane options, including a dragon fruit IPA and a cucumber melon Kombucha. The nonalcoholic beers are available at all the M.L.Rose locations.
Melrose’s Sinema has a reputation as a good-time spot. Sometimes that means lots of liquor flowing. The cocktail menu also includes four mocktails, including Me Without My Bike, featuring zero-proof tequila.
Ravello, Old Hickory Steakhouse and Fuse Sports Bar, three restaurants and bars inside the mammoth Gaylord Opryland Resort, serve the Pink Cipher London Proof, featuring non-alcoholic gin, lime juice and strawberry syrup.
The Hampton Social rotates its seasonal zero-proof cocktails throughout the year. On the menu now are: The Lighthouse, a Sicilian lemonade with rosemary; the Sand Dunes & Sunsets, with yuzu lime and cayenne; and The Shoreline, with a spiced strawberry syrup and pink grapefruit ginger beer. The downtown destination also stocks a zero-proof sparkling rosé.
This month The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club features two new spirit-free options with an added emphasis on minimizing waste. Those include Batteries Not Included, which features Pathfinder Amaro, Untitled Art Chocolate Milk Stout and Elegy Cold Brew, and Spirit-Free ’Tini Time, with Pentire Adrift, Lyre’s Apéritif Dry, celery vinegar, rosemary oil and sea salt.
Denim — on the rooftop of The Joseph — has two different seasonal mocktails on the menu, both using Seedlip nonalcoholic spirits. Look for pomegranate, cranberry, blood orange and more.
Bourbon Sky’s cocktail menu features traditional takes on classic cocktails. The bar team at the JW Marriott can craft a “Zero Degree” version of traditional beverages, such as one that plays off of the Mule (featuring Luxardo maraschino cherry, lime and ginger) or a tiki drink (with pineapple, lime, orange, cinnamon and orgeat).
Two Hands, the new all-day café in the Gulch, has a January special for those with wellness on their mind in the new year. It includes The Detox Tonic, a hot drink with lemon juice, cayenne, turmeric and other spices.
Mocktails are popular at White Limozeen at Graduate Nashville, particularly during the day when the under-21 crowd is permitted on the Instagram-friendly rooftop. One of their favorites is the Nada Colada, with house-made coconut cream and pineapple juice.
Church & Union offers three of its specialty cocktails as mocktails. The Ready Orgeat is made with zero-proof almond liqueur, lemon, fresh strawberries, cucumber and mint. The Ghost is a concoction with cucumber water, lime, splash of orange juice and cayenne pepper, and Black Berry Smash features blackberries, honey and nonalcoholic chocolate walnut bitters.
Harriet's Rooftop atop the 1 Hotel made a twist on its popular Shiso Mojito, with yuzu, lime, simple syrup, muddled shiso and Fever Tree. The Mockarita is made with nonalcoholic tequila, lime, nonalcoholic orange liqueur, agave and muddled jalapeño, and other drinks include Seedlip and other nonalcoholic gins.
L.A. Jackson in the Thompson Hotel is making things fruity with a slate of Tarantino-themed drinks. Say What Again gets its kick from coconut, passionfruit, lime, pineapple and grenadine. The Why Am I Mr. Pink mixes lemon, grapefruit, cinnamon, pear syrup and soda. The “D” Is Silent is a spicy mocktail is with ginger, lime, honey, pineapple, chili and soda, garnished with cilantro and ginger.
Remember — nonalcoholic drinks take care to craft, with expertise and fresh ingredients. While they may be less expensive than a higher-octane drink, it’s wise to adjust your expectations if you think a zero-proof drink should be merely the price of a soda.