Desegregating Nashville Kitchens

We’re celebrating history this week with a quartet of fun events to consider adding to your culinary-adjacent calendar. Set the Wayback Machine, Sherman!

Les Dames d’Escoffier Nashville has offered some entertaining educational seminars over the past few years, and now they are setting their sights on some important issues with regard to diversity, equity and inclusion. The organization has announced a series of three upcoming symposia on the topic Desegregating Nashville’s Food Scene. Funded in part by a grant from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, these presentations support Les Dames’ mission to provide an inclusive culture within the hospitality industry.

The three in-person symposia are:

Saturday, March 26: Noon-2 p.m. — Nashville's Food History: How Race Played and Continues to Play a Role

Saturday, April 23: Noon-2 p.m. — Integrating Your Business: Bringing Inclusion to the Front and the Back of the House

Saturday, May 21: Noon-2 p.m. — Practice Radical Hospitality: Welcoming Black and Brown People into White Businesses and White People into Black and Brown Businesses

Events include brunch, a brunch cocktail, presentation, mini-workshop and takeaway materials.

All the events will take place at Yay Yay's on Jefferson at 1821 Jefferson St., and you can buy tickets for the whole series or just individual seminars at the event’s Eventbrite page.

 

 

Von Patrick's Day

Not nearly as serious is Von Elrod’s Beer Hall and Kitchen’s annual holiday mashup, Von Patrick’s Day, coming up on Thursday, March 17, from 2 to 10 p.m. The party will feature steins of green beer, eight bars scattered across the campus, drink specials, food trucks, a best-dressed contest and music from the Spazmatics and DJ Guy Fell. 

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of the show. No refunds. No re-entry.

This is a 21+ event. You will need a valid ID for entry. It's also a cash-free event, so bring your card for payment. Buy an extra beer with the five bucks you save by getting your tickets in advance.

 

 

The Listening Room

The Listening Room Cafe is celebrating its own personal history — specifically its sweet 16th anniversary — with a full day and night of free live shows beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. Its current home at 618 Fourth Ave. S. is actually the third location the peripatetic listening room has had over the years, starting out in Cummins Station before moving to a spot just off Broadway in SoBro before settling in at the corner of Fourth and Elm.

The free celebration will take place both inside the venue and outdoors on the patio all afternoon until regular ticketed public shows resume at 6 and 8 p.m. In addition to their regular menu offerings, the venue will be serving up special St. Patrick’s Day-inspired dishes and $25 bottomless drafts. That must be one big mug!

 

 

Sip of History

While the history of Andrew Jackson’s home, The Hermitage, is ... let’s just say complicated, the grounds are a lovely place to host an event. On Saturday, April 9, from 2 until 5 p.m., The Hermitage will team up with the Tennessee Whiskey Trail for A Sip of History, an afternoon of whiskey, wine and beer samples on the grounds of The Hermitage. Each ticket includes access to the 1,120 acres of the grounds, including a historic garden, wildlife, walking paths, historical markers and more. Well-behaved pups are also welcome at this dog-friendly event.

Participating distilleries include:

Jack Daniel’s

Old Forge Distillery

Old Glory Distilling

Nashville Craft Distillery

Ole Smoky

Tennessee Legend

King’s Family Distillery

George Dickel

Post Modern Spirits

Nelson’s Greenbrier Distillery

Uncle Nearest

Pennington Distilling Co.

Old Dominick

Chattanooga Whiskey

Leiper’s Fork Distillery

Corsair Distillery

Gate Eleven Distillery

Short Mountain Distillery

Prichard’s Distillery

Big Machine Distillery

Old Tennessee Distilling Co.

Knox Whiskey Works

Nashville Barrel Company

Sugarlands Distilling Co.

Company Distilling

Lost State Distilling

B.R. Distilling Company

 

Tickets are $60 for Hermitage members and $70 for non-members and are available at the Hermitage website.

