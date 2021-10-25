There are a few beverages that I only drink with a specific food. For whatever reason, I usually drink fountain Dr. Pepper at fast-food joints, and that’s about the only time I drink Dr. Pepper. (And don’t even get me started on the decision paralysis I feel staring at all the choices on one of those “Freestyle” soda slot machines.) When it comes to Mexican food, I frequently ask for a Jarritos, the sweet and fruity Mexican soda that comes in flavors like pineapple and tamarind.
Apparently, I’m not the only one, because Jarritos has decided to give a little treat to the community as a way to support local small businesses. Knowing that the pandemic has been especially tough on independent restaurants, Jarritos has established a “Respect the Taco” campaign to encourage fans to patronize their local taqueros instead of big national chains.
So tomorrow — Tuesday, Oct. 26 — Jarritos will pick up your tab if you dine at beloved longtime spot Mas Tacos Por Favor at 732 McFerrin Ave. in East Nashville. Dine in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and your lunch is on Jarritos — but please don’t forget to leave a big tip. That’s a deal that’s tough to beat!