Local kombucha masters Walker Brothers have been expanding their line of fermented beverages with a series of high-gravity small batch ’booches. Their latest offering is a complex kombucha aged for a year in red wine barrels from Arrington Vineyards and then fermented a second time on a bed of chambourcin grapes from the winery. If you’re not familiar with chambourcin, it’s one of the French varietals that grows best in the difficult climate of the Southeast and is frequently used to produce wines that aren’t fruit- or berry-based from the region.
This new release is called Tell Me I’m Pretty and will be released at a special event on Sunday, May 1, in association with By the Bottle, the wine bar that specializes in natural wines that operates out of Vandyke Bed and Beverage at 105 S. 11th St. in East Nashville.
From 1 to 4 p.m. attendees will get to discover By the Bottle’s innovative wine list and sample one of the first kegs of Tell Me I’m Pretty, a fizzy, tart drink with nice notes of grapes and other red fruits. Steven Anthony of Pizza Lolo will also be firing up his oven to sell his popular Neapolitan pies during the event.
Admission to the event is free, but if you’d like to buy a $20 VIP ticket, you’ll receive a commemorative glass and a bottle of Tell Me I’m Pretty to take home. Whether you decide to go with the VIP package or not, the organizers would appreciate preregistration at the event website. Walk-ins will certainly also be welcome, but be polite and send them an RSVP of you’re coming.