The owner of Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen is planning an expansion of the North Capitol property.
According to a release, Austin Ray is eyeing a heated and covered 6,500-square-foot indoor/outdoor pavilion to replace the existing open-air beer garden. The future facility will sit to the left of the main building, which is located at 1004 Fourth Ave. N., one block south of Germantown’s southern border at Jefferson Street.
Construction is expected to begin after this year’s Oktoberfest, with the addition opening for business in spring 2023. Nashville-based Remick Architecture is handling design duties. A cost to undertake the project is not being disclosed.
The future pavilion will feature additional kitchen, storage and audiovisual capabilities for private events for up to 300 guests in the addition or 800 for the entire property, the release notes. It also will provide additional seating under one roof with heaters and fans to keep beer garden guests comfortable year-round.
Patrons will have access to a walk-up concession-style bar and grill featuring steins of beer, cocktails and a wood grill.
Ray and his design team will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on June 21 to seek concept plan approval. The property sits within MDHA’s Jefferson Street Redevelopment District and, as such, needs DRC approval.
“We are seeing increasing demand for space, both for private events and regular business, especially during weekend brunches and ‘Big Stein Thursdays,’” Ray says in the release. “The vision for the property was always to use the entire space as a sprawling beer garden. With the addition of this new building, all our guests can enjoy glass steins of beer and our house-made and wood-grilled sausages and other goodies throughout the property.”
Von Elrod’s opened in October 2017. The property sits near First Horizon Park and spans 7,500 square feet of indoor dining and 1,200 square feet of covered patio.
“The announcements of multiple new mixed-use and multi-family construction projects immediately adjacent to Von Elrod’s helped fuel the decision to expand,” Ray adds. “This year’s Von Patrick’s Day party was a sold-out success, and we look forward to future events with these added amenities to enhance our guests’ experience.”
Von Elrod’s is owned and operated by Ray’s A.Ray Hospitality, which also owns and operates M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers and Melrose Billiard Parlor.
This article originally ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.