Printers Alley is slated for a new nightspot, with 1920s-inspired Underground Cocktail Club to take space at office tower One Nashville. An early 2023 opening is planned.
According to a release, One Nashville owner Unico Properties has finalized a lease with Chicago restaurateur Billy Dec, who owns and operates Underground Cocktail Club brand.
The bar will take 5,460 square feet of space on the Printers Alley side of One Nashville. It will be the first retail tenant in the tower, located at 150 Fourth Ave. N., for which Seattle-based Unico Properties paid a combined $145.5 million in two transactions in 2018 and 2019, according to Metro records.
Unico spent about $7 million to update the building in 2021. As part of that effort, the company updated Printers Alley with a mural (pictured) from Los Angeles-based graffiti artist Risk.
This will be the first Underground Cocktail Club in Nashville, and join Dec’s Sunda New Asian restaurant in the Gulch. The first Underground Cocktail Club, which is located in Chicago, opened about 15 years ago. It's known for attracting visits from celebrities like Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Ludacris, Michael Jordan, John Mayer, John Legend and Miley Cyrus.
Unico was represented by Elam Freeman of Ojas Partners in the lease deal with Dec.
“Bringing such a celebrated hospitality and entertainment venue to Printers Alley from an award-winning restaurateur like Billy Dec is the perfect way to launch the fully reimagined space connecting Printer’s Alley and One Nashville," says Unico Properties senior vice president and regional director Andrew Cox in the release. "Underground Cocktail Club really aligns with our vision for Printers Alley as a central part of Nashville’s downtown culture."
Dec says Underground Cocktail Club is inspired by 1920s-era cocktail bars, with a “cutting edge” vibe.
The update to One Nashville included a tenant lounge, lobby, fitness center and interior bike storage. As part of the renovation, Unico rebranded One Nashville Place to One Nashville. In September 2021, Unico announced a long-term lease with Seattle specialty roasting company Anchorhead Coffee (read here).
Unico has secured six office leases, totaling approximately 25,000 square feet, since completing the renovation of One Nashville, including with CliftonLarsonAllen, Interocean Capital and SupplySource.