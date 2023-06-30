Lately I’ve been hearing a lot about Townsend, Tenn., nestled at the foot of the Smokies and home to Cades Cove. It’s also the home of Company Distilling, where former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Jeff Arnett has been doing some very interesting stuff with new whiskeys. So I’ve been looking for an excuse to make the three-hour drive over to check it out. I think I’ve found it!
Dancing Bear Lodge & Appalachian Bistro is a 38-acre property that boasts accommodations that are both rustic and luxurious at the same time. In addition to the beautiful environs of “the peaceful side of the Smokies” (we’re looking at you, Pigeon Forge), Dancing Bear features a restaurant helmed by chef Jeff Carter, who has earned a vaunted reputation for his take on regional ingredients and cuisine at Appalachian Bistro.
Dancing Bear is hosting their inaugural Appalachian Homecoming event throughout the weekend of Aug. 4-6, and it looks like it will be a really fun and informative event. Presented in conjunction with Lodge Cast Iron, the immersive three-day celebration will explore the rich cultural and culinary history of the East Tennessee Mountain Region, and feature guest presenters like chef Sean Brock, entrepreneur and Blackberry Farm’s chief fermentation officer Roy Milner, and local legend Allan Benton of Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams.
They’ll be joined by a lineup of other experts in the region, including chefs, farmers, educators and entrepreneurs as they celebrate the area’s unique impact on regional culture through food, live music, educational workshops, panel discussions and communal gatherings around the fire pits. Heck, you might even see a certain Bites writer moderating a discussion or two, because I wasn’t going to say no to an invitation to be part of the proceedings.
Here’s what they have on the docket for the weekend:
Friday, Aug. 4
Fire Pit Welcome Gathering: The Appalachian Homecoming weekend will kick off with a community dinner prepared with fresh summer ingredients from the area, prepared by Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro’s executive chef Jeff Carter and his culinary team. Following the dinner, guests will gather at Papa Pete’s Fire Pit for s’mores, libations and good music.
Saturday, Aug. 5
Workshops and Panel Discussions, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: Guests will engage in various workshops led by renowned leaders and chefs in the Appalachian culinary community. Each workshop will explore a different topic at the foundation of Appalachian culture, past, present and future. Tickets to the workshops will include a special “Bearfet-style” lunch by Lodge Cast Iron.
Workshop leaders and special guests include:
- Chef Sean Brock, chef, restaurateur, author, and James Beard Award winner
- Allan Benton, owner of Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams
- Roy Milner, chief fermentation officer at Blackberry Farms
- Christopher Burger, farmer, creative director and co-founder of Century Harvest Farms Foundation
- Jessi Baker, co-owner at Ole Smoky Moonshine
- Aaron Astor, associate professor of history at Maryville College
- Kris Stubblefield, chef at Lodge Cast Iron
- Slow Food Tennessee Valley
Bacon at the Bear Dinner benefiting New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, 6-9 p.m.: This dinner event will feature guest chef stations, curated cocktails, live music and bacon-centric dishes spotlighting the bacon and ham goods from the renowned Allan Benton of Benton’s Smoky Mountain Country Hams. The dinner will benefit New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, a nonprofit providing assistance to local children in crisis.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Farewell Bluegrass Brunch, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: The weekend will conclude with a farewell Bluegrass Brunch. Executive chef Jeff Carter and his culinary team will prepare a special edition of their popular Sunday brunch buffet for guests to enjoy while listening to live bluegrass music. No one leaves Dancing Bear hungry.
Really, they had me at bacon, but this seems like a jam-packed schedule of educational and entertainment opportunities. Plus, there will certainly be a lot worse places to be in the infernal heat of early August than in the foothills of the Smokies!
Weekend packages, which included entry to Friday and Sunday happenings, are sold out, but there are passes available for Saturday events. For more information or to purchase tickets, check out the event website, and maybe I’ll see you in the mountains.