You can tell that we’re entering the season of giving thanks and giving presents because many of the upcoming food-related events revolve around charitable efforts. We thought you might like to hear about three of these upcoming opportunities, from an event to celebrate the life of a devoted local restaurateur to a fundraiser for the Nashville Food Project and an opportunity to help some kids have a merrier Christmas.
On Thursday, Nov. 18, Shugga Hi Bakery and Cafe will host what they’re calling a “free community harvest meal” to honor the life and legacy of co-founder Sandra E. Austin, who passed away in late September. Austin’s sister and co-founder Kathy Leslie will join with Shugga Hi staff, local elected officials and volunteers to distribute approximately 800 meals to members of the community in need. The meals are sponsored by Shugga Hi and generous donors, and will be distributed from 11 a.m. until the food runs out.
No registration, ID or qualifications are required to pick up a meal and share in the celebration of Austin’s legacy, so if you feel like you need a meal and want to honor her memory, drop by Shugga Hi at 1000 Dickerson Pike. Our thoughts are with the whole Shugga Hi family, and kudos for such a lovely gesture in Austin’s honor.
Over at The Nashville Food Project, they’ve planned their first-ever Scratch Made Market along with a bake sale to raise funds for the organization that serves thousands of meals to community residents in need. The event will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the NFP offices at 5904 California Ave. in the Nations.
At the Scratch Made Market, they’re offering all sorts of fun stocking stuffers like herbed salts, salves, teas, etc., made from the NFP gardens' harvests. They’ll also be holding their annual "pre-loved" (aka used) cookbook sale that day if you want to stock your kitchen library. They’ll also be hosting some guest vendors, including La'Camera House, the herbalist and founder of The Healing Oracle Herbal Apothecary. She grows at the Community Farm at Mill Ridge. The Sewing Training Academy, a training program by Catholic Charities, will also be on hand selling aprons, etc.
As for the bake sale part, folks can preorder an assorted pastry box for $50 for pickup at Scratch Made (just in time for Thanksgiving). The meals team of NFP will leading the charge on the baked goods, but the boxes will also feature contributions from some of Nashville's best pastry chefs and bakers, including Katie Fair of Butcher & Bee, Alyssa Gangeri of The Butter Milk Ranch, Jaime Miller of Lockeland Table, Claire Meneely of Dozen Bakery, Rebekah Turshen of City House and Lisa Marie White of Biscuit Love.
What’s specifically in your box will be a delicious sweet surprise, but here’s a list of some of the things you might encounter:
- Roasted squash and brown butter bundt cake slices
- Cardamom kuri squash loaf slices
- Pumpkin butterscotch blondies
- Beet mud cake slices
- Lemon curd streusel cake slices
- Bay leaf blondies
- Mini pumpkin pies
- Mini apple pies with apple streusel topping
- Mini lemon and lime curd tarts
- Tahini chocolate chip cookies
- Black forest cherry chocolate cookies
- Ted Lasso biscuits
For more info or to preorder your box of deliciousness, visit the event’s website. Don’t dawdle or else the treat baskets will sell out before you get there!
Sam’s Sports Grill and Sam’s Place are holding a toy drive for foster children through Dec. 10 at all of their locations. They’re collecting new unwrapped toys for kids ages newborn to 18 that they will distribute to foster children ahead of Christmas. And there’s a reward for your good deed. If you drop off a toy at any of their locations across Middle Tennessee, they’ll give you a $5 gift card to use on your next visit.