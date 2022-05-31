It’s been open less than 15 months, but Shep's Delicatessen — the Jewish-style deli that opened last year in the former Marché Artisan Foods space in East Nashville's Five Points — closed its doors after service on Memorial Day. A statement issued Tuesday and posted on social media reads:
It's been an honor to be part of the community and we are forever grateful for the opportunity to serve our guests. We are excited to bring Shep's back to life when we relocate to a larger space.
Online listings mark the restaurant as “temporarily closed.” The Scene's sister publication the Nashville Post reports that the building that housed Shep’s and currently houses Duke’s at 1000 Main St. has been for sale for an undisclosed price since September of last year.
Since opening, Shep’s has been become known for classic deli-style dishes such as Reuben sandwiches, bagels and Chinese chicken salads, plus some playful twists such as a latke benedict (that’s eggs benedict served on potato pancakes). Lines could be long, particularly at weekend brunch hours. A larger new location may reduce waits.
Shep’s was named for the grandfather of Howard Greenstone, one of the restaurant’s founders. Greenstone partnered with Ken Levitan and Pennington Pribbenow, who he’s worked with at Red Pebbles Hospitality — which runs Adele’s, 404 Kitchen, Bajo Sexto and Emmy Squared. Neither Greenstone nor another spokesperson for Shep’s was available for comment beyond the official announcement. Watch for updates from the Scene and the Post on if and where Shep’s relocates, and what goes into the former Marché space.