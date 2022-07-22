Even through I have no children of my own, I cannot wrap my head around the fact that Metro school teachers report for in-service in less than two weeks! [Shakes fist at cloud.] Why, back in my day, we got out of school for Memorial Day and stayed out until Labor Day — mainly because our schools didn’t have air conditioning, and we would have all expired in the heat. So I was unprepared to be confronted with a back-to-school supply drive announcement this week courtesy of Red Pebbles Hospitality.
Unprepared, but delighted nonetheless. Red Pebbles has restaurants in Nashville, New York, Atlanta, Louisville, Charlotte and Philadelphia, but Music City is home. They are committed to making a positive impact in their own community by staging a reimagining of a school-supply fundraising campaign that they initiated in 2021.
From now until Aug. 14, diners at Adele’s, Sadie’s and the four Middle Tennessee-area locations of Emmy Squared will have the chance to pledge $3, $5 or $10 to be added to their check at the end of the meal. Red Pebbles will match all the donations collected by mid-August and use the money to purchase backpacks filled with school supplies on behalf of their restaurants. Those school supplies will then be donated to students in need at neighborhood schools.
Budgets are tight at every school, and supplies are always needed, causing many teachers to pay out of their own pockets to supplement for their own classrooms. Red Pebbles has demonstrated their commitment to Nashville students with this campaign, but they need you to help prime the pump. Go eat a delicious pizza for a great cause! That doesn’t seem like a big ask …