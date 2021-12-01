The owner and operator of Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain Party Fowl is eyeing a location in Destin, Fla. — the concept’s first outside Tennessee.
Austin Smith tells the Scene's sister publication the Nashville Post he is targeting a spring opening for the restaurant. Smith says he plans to have between 70 and 100 employees, with some of them moving from Nashville to work at the future location.
Of note, the Destin Party Fowl will offer two enclosed patios and a hot seafood section on the menu (with up to 16 items), Smith says. The space will be able to accommodate about 200 guests and feature the brand’s standard wall-to-wall televisions.
Smith is not disclosing the cost to get operational or the terms of the lease.
Once operational, the Florida outpost will be the sixth Party Fowl. The original is based in the Gulch at Eighth Avenue South and Division Street, with Murfreesboro, Donelson, Cool Springs, Nashville International Airport and Chattanooga home to the brand. Nissan Stadium also offers Party Fowl via a kiosk.
“I’ve wanted to do some work in Destin since I was 18,” Smith says. “We’ve been shopping the market for two years, and it got more intense after we opened in Chattanooga, the airport and Nissan Stadium.”
Smith and business partner Nick Jacobson launched Party Fowl in 2014. Smith once worked with Jacobson at 360 Bistro.