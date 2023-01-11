While brothers Andy and Charlie Nelson are still certainly the faces and heart of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery, when they agreed to a major investment from industry giant Constellation Brands in 2019, they gained more than just a new majority owner/partner. Andy and Charlie Nelson of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery have always punched above their weight class, operating out of a relatively small distillery space at 1414 Clinton St. with a still that can produce just a few barrels on their best day, while leveraging partnerships with other distilleries to offer thousands of cases of whiskey across the country. They built their reputation on Belle Meade Bourbon and have continued their hot streak with Nelson’s Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey and their latest brand extensions under the Nelson Brothers Classic Bourbon and Reserve Bourbon.
Some of these products are distilled in-house, but others are crafted under the brothers’ direction at larger regional distilleries. Having the power of Constellation’s reputation and capital behind them has allowed Nelson’s Green Brier to operate as if it were a much larger operation, and whiskey tourists continue to stream in to visit their headquarters in Marathon Village.
So the Nelsons have made the decision that they need to upgrade the facility befitting their status as a fairly major distillery, and that’s another instance of where Constellation Brands has come in handy.
“A successful whiskey distillery has two key ingredients: good spirits and a good story,” said Charlie Nelson in the official announcement of the remodel. “We wanted to reinvent the classic distillery model and offer a space for visitors to fully immerse themselves in the Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery story. Our family and our brand has a rich history, so we wanted the space to honor that, while also modernizing it and giving guests a unique and unforgettable experience.”
History has always been a major part of the Nelson Brothers’ story and brand, a tale of tragedy and triumph across centuries leading to a rebirth by the ancestors of the original Charles Nelson. Andy and Charlie have always made sure that their family history is a big part of distillery tours, and a new multi-media hall of history will present the tale for all visitors.
If you’ve ever spent much time around the Nelsons, you know that hospitality is very important to them. That attitude is reflected in plans to add new tasting areas, including a semi-private area that will be available for private rentals and which may include some sort of membership structure. Even if you don’t make it into the inner sanctum, there will be plenty of opportunities to sample their products, including an open-air whiskey garden and an indoor/outdoor lounge with walls covered by natural foliage.
After a hard hat tour recently, I can see where the newest iteration of Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery should become a very popular venue for event planners looking for sites to hold corporate events, weddings, receptions and private dinners and tastings.
Perhaps the biggest visible development will be the addition of a full-service restaurant and bar, featuring a menu of regional food and drinks inspired by the brand’s history. However, the change with the most impact may well be the expanded office space that will allow the production team easier access to operations, a separate suite of offices for marketing and event planning teams and a more logical set-up for the receiving and shipping of materials. Green Brier will still age many of their barrels on Clinton Street, but in truth, they’ve got whiskey lying in repose in warehouses all over the region. Being able to better manage the logistics of their inventory should streamline operations significantly.
Nelson’s Green Brier did the best that they could with their original set-up, offering tours, distilling, storing, aging, blending and bottling products on-site, but it was getting pretty crowded in there. Office space was limited with production and marketing teams working on top of each other instead of allowing those involved with still operations to work closer to the production space.
Distillery tours will continue to be a big part of their operations, and a redesigned path through the distillery and packaging processes will only improve the guest experience. An attractive expanded bottle shop will allow visitors to take home some consumable souvenirs while the taste is fresh on their tongue, because you know that they say, “you always have to exit through the gift shop!”
Andy Nelson summed up the intent behind this major undertaking in the official announcement: “When reimagining our distillery, accessibility was at the forefront. We wanted to ensure it was a place that offered something for everyone — whether you’re a history buff and want to learn more about the Nelson family’s roots, or if you’re looking for a place to enjoy local Nashville whiskey, food and art — Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery will have it all in one location.”
Plans call for the remodeling effort to be completed by the end of this summer, and the Nelsons intend to remain open for tours, tasting and production throughout the process.