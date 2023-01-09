Tennessee Crossroads is among Nashville Public Television’s most popular locally produced programs, with folksy host Joe Elmore featuring local sights and sites across Tennessee. Some of the show's stops have included trips to distilleries, and NPT, Tennessee Crossroads and Rhizome Productions have come together to plan a special festival to showcase a dozen Tennessee distillers.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, NPT will invite the public to their studio location at 161 Rains Ave. near The Fairgrounds Nashville for the inaugural Tennessee Crossroads Whiskey Tasting. Proceeds from the tasting event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., will benefit Nashville Public Television’s educational, cultural and civic programming, so you’ll be doing good while you're drinking well.
Two ticketing levels are available at the event website: a general-admission ticket that includes entrance, a Glencairn tasting glass, samples from the distilleries and custom cocktails, and a VIP level that includes all those perks plus free on-site parking, a free ticket for a designated driver, a WNPT gift bag and a VIP meet-and-greet.
Here’s the roster of Tennessee distilleries that will be pouring some of their best stuff at the tasting:
Nelson's Green Brier Distillery
Tennessee Legend Distillery
Nearest Green Distillery
Blue Note/B.R. Distilling Company
Leipers Fork Distillery
Pennington Distilling Co.
Nashville Craft Distillery
Old Glory Distilling Co.
Corsair Distillery
Jack Daniels
Big Machine Distillery
Daddy Rack Tennessee Whiskey
Taste the best of Tennessee!