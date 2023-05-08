As The Presidents of the United States once sang, “Millions of peaches, peaches for me.” While the next line says that the peaches are gratis, we have to pay for them, but it’s worth it when they come from The Peach Truck! Stephen and Jessica Rose have been selling peaches around town for more than a decade now, from mobile farm stands, permanent locations and farmers markets.
This year they’re making it easier to find their bounty of Georgia peaches with four permanent locations spread around town. Starting the week of May 15, you’ll be able to buy their peaches by the bag or the box at these spots:
Inside the Nashville Farmers' Market, 900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., Nashville
Mini summer store + drive-up, Rivergate, 1000 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville
Mini summer store + drive-up, Cool Springs, 1925 Mallory Lane, Franklin
Mini summer store + drive-up, Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville
Additionally, The Peach Truck will travel between more than 30 pop-up locations, so you never know where you’ll they’ll turn up. Well, unless you visit thepeachtruck.com or follow along on Instagram (@thepeachtruck) for their locations and hours of operation.
Other than a two-year hiatus caused by viral unpleasantries, Yum! East has brought together some of the East Side’s favorite restaurants since 2012 to shine a light on the neighborhood’s culinary excellence. The event is a benefit for Fannie Battle Day Home, a Nashville nonprofit since 1891 that provides affordable, high-quality child care to local families in need.
This year, they’re bringing the party to East Park on Thursday, May 18, from 5 until 9 p.m. for an evening of food and drink tasting. The whole family is invited, but of course IDs will be checked if you’re planning to sample the beer, wine or spirits. It’s a rain-or-shine event, so plan accordingly. Ride sharing is strongly encouraged since parking can be tough to find in the neighborhood around East Park. Buy your tickets at the event website.
We’re still waiting on the opening date announcement of the signature restaurant at Southall, but they’re not waiting to bring interesting culinary events to the luxury resort and spa facility outside of Franklin. The team at Southall has reached out to Eric Wareheim and Joel Burt, the winemakers at Las Jaras, a certified organic vineyard and winery near Yosemite in California.
For two nights — Tuesday, May 23, and Wednesday, May 24 — Southall will welcome visitors for fireside chats with the winemakers, plus food and wine tastings. The Tuesday Welcome Party will take place starting at 6 p.m. at Southall’s Hilltop Pavilion, where guests will gather around the fire while enjoying passed dishes, oysters, caviar, wood-fired pizzas and plenty of wines to sip on.
On Wednesday at 6 p.m., Southall is throwing a Family Dinner event at the Conservatory Terrace. Eric Wareheim — winemaker at Las Jaras and author of Foodheim: A Culinary Adventure (and, yes, the Eric Wareheim of Tim & Eric acclaim) — will be cooking alongside the Southall Culinary Team over the fire. Live music, yard games and the first pours will start at 6 p.m. followed by dinner service at 7 p.m.
Both events run $500 per person each, including of food, drink, tax and gratuity. Grab your ticket to the Welcome Party here and to the Family Dinner there. For guests who prefer not to drive home, with the purchase of a ticket, attendees are eligible for a discounted room rate of $545 per night, complete with breakfast at Sojourner. After ticket purchase, call 615-282-2000 to book your stay.
I’ve told you in the past about Patchwork, an organization associated with chef Sean Brock’s restaurants that partners with community leaders, nonprofits and restaurants to provide quality meals to anyone in need of nutrition. Patchwork is planning a fun event for Saturday, May 27, to benefit the organization.
Your $50 ticket provides 10 donated meals and allows Patchwork to continue their good works in the community. It also entitles you to a really fun day of eating and drinking from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Patchwork will be setting up shop in the Audrey parking lot at 809 Meridian St. and welcoming friends from several local restaurants to join them for Smash & Pass Burger Day.
The event will include burgers from Joyland, Redheaded Stranger, Xiao Bao, Mother's Ruin, Café Roze, Maiz De La Vida, Slide Hustle and Dreamburger, plus fries by Grillshack. Drinks will be available from at Bearded Iris and East Nashville Brew Works. With your admission, you can sample burgers from each of the participating burgermeisters, plus one free drink from your choice of the two breweries. Nonalcoholic options will also be available.
The event will happen no matter the weather, and they’re still working on some live entertainment. Regardless, it should be a great time for a good cause, so buy your tickets ASAP.