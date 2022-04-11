After taking a pandemic hiatus, the Nations in Our Neighborhood culinary passport program has returned to encourage Nashvillians to experience the diversity of international food around town. From now until June 12, you can purchase passport online at the program’s website for $50 that entitles you to specially created sampler plates at eight different restaurants that represent a geographical breadth of dining opportunities.
The participating restaurants this year are: the German-inspired Bavarian Bierhaus in Opry Mills; Italian favorite Culaccino in Franklin; Anatolia, the Turkish stalwart at Lion’s Head; Cool Springs Indian eatery Bawarchi Biryani Point; Chateau West for French food on West End; late-night Italian and Southern spot Cafe Coco; McNamara's Irish Pub in Donelson for food, beer and music; and Uzbek standout Osh on Thompson Lane near Nolensville.
Speaking of Bavarian Bierhaus, the restaurant has announced a new “Cheers to Charity” effort, wherein they are offering to help local nonprofits raise awareness and funds by hosting events in the restaurant. In the official announcement of the program, Joe McCarrol, the chief operating officer of Bavarian Bierhaus, explains: “Bavarian Bierhaus has the opportunity to bring attention to local charitable organizations with a 650-seat, 15,000-square-foot space at Opry Mills. We would love to partner with local organizations and utilize our space for good and give back to the community.”
Basically, a qualified 501(3)c group can apply online and receive a date and a dedicated voucher to distribute to their supporters. Anyone who dines on the designated date and shows the voucher will have 10 percent of their food and beer purchases donated directly to the sponsoring organization. Eat and drink, give money to a favored charity. What could be easier?
Another fun internationally inspired event will take place at Marsh House beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, when Legend Australian Wine Imports will pair seven of their wines with four courses prepared by the restaurant’s kitchen. Legend is the company founded by husband-and-wife team of Jane Lopes and Jonathan Ross, two master sommeliers who are amazing wine educators and importers of fine Aussie wines. You might remember Lopes as the opening sommelier at The Catbird Seat, and both Lopes and Ross were featured in the reality TV series Uncorked.
The dinner will include selections from Marsh House’s excellent seafood raw bar as well as Southern-inspired dishes to pair with wines from the very deep South. Tickets for the wine dinner are $130 and are available at the event website.