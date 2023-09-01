Several local restaurants are celebrating major milestones this year, and any restaurant that can remain vital after more than a decade is doing something very special. Miel is on that list of celebrants, commemorating 15 years of excellence in West Nashville at 343 53rd Ave. N. Owner Seema Prasad has put together a week of special menus and events for Sept. 5 through 9, so you’ll have multiple opportunities to drop in to congratulate her and the talented staff at Miel.
From Tuesday until Friday, Miel is reviving some old favorites for the menu — and welcoming some of the kitchen and front-of-house staff who have contributed to the restaurant’s long-term success. Among the dishes making an encore that week are pork shoulder gnocchi and a beef short rib over polenta with mushrooms from Henosis, sweet corn and a rich wine and mushroom sauce. Unfortunately, I was unable to lobby for the return of the scallop risotto that chef Deb Paquette added to the menu during her brief fill-in stint leading Miel’s kitchen a dozen years ago.
If you’re interested in enjoying these blasts from the past, make reservations now.
To cap off the week of birthday celebrations, Miel has two ticketed events planned for Saturday, Sept. 7. The first is a cocktail reception spread across the patio and garden area plus inside their festive party barn. From 5 until 6:30 p.m., fans and staff will gather with Miel’s farm purveyors for a Champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres to honor what they have accomplished. Tickets to the reception are $85 and are available here.
Following the reception, dinner is served, a special menu including all four of the featured main dishes that represent the past of the restaurant. There is also a special duck roulade addition to the menu available for an extra $50. Here’s the menu for the evening:
Villa Acres Salad, fresh greens, Dijon vinaigrette pine nuts, pickled onion, pecorino
Bouillabaisse, mussels, octopus, shrimp, saffron, rouille
Beeler’s Pork Shoulder, Parisienne gnocchi, arugula, fresh mozzarella, braising jus
Blackhawk Short Rib, sweet corn polenta, Henosis chasseur sauce
Pre-Order (limited quantity, $50 supplement)
Giving Thanks Farm Duck Roulade, garden greens, heirloom grains, brandy demi
Crème Brûlée
Chocolate Mousse
The dinner will run from 7 until 9:30 p.m., and $135 reservations are available at Miel’s website.