It’s hard to believe that Margot Cafe & Bar opened in Five Points almost 21 years ago. That’s right, the beloved East Nashville French-inspired restaurant is almost old enough to drink!
It’s difficult to overemphasize what an impact Margot McCormack and Heather Parsons-McCormack have made on their community and also the risk they took moving into an old service station with the goal to bring upscale dining to a neighborhood that barely even had any fast food options at the time and whose access to wine was pretty much limited to pint stores.
Since then, Margot Cafe has created a real community around the restaurant, including many people who have standing reservations to dine each week in the cozy environs where many patrons know each other by name. Whenever there are neighbors in need or the hospitality industry needs a steady hand of guidance, McCormack and her crew consistently step up. Some of the city’s most talented chefs have learned under her tutelage, and many local vendors depend on her to spread the word about their fresh, seasonal produce that she calls out on her daily-changing menus.
To celebrate 21 years of being basically awesome, Margot Cafe is throwing a week-long birthday party June 1-4. Margot promises throwback menu items and plenty of surprises during the week, so you might want to go ahead and make some reservations now! (I’ve already made mine.)