Starting today, chef Julio Hernandez will begin parking his food truck, Maiz de la Vida, outside of East Nashville’s tiki-themed bar Chopper every Tuesday through Sunday. Maiz de la Vida isn't a new sight at Chopper, having spent many weekends serving guests at the bar’s patio, but this new residency will give locals more opportunities to try some authentic and delicious Mexican food.
Maiz de la Vida serves tacos, quesabirria, elote and more made from different varieties of heirloom corn shipped from Mexico. Using the traditional process of nixtamalization, Hernandez cooks the corn, processes it through a molino (mill) and shapes the masa, or dough, into tortillas. Hernandez also gets his cheese shipped in from Mexico, then relies on local ingredients to complete his culinary creations.
“The truck has found home,” Hernandez tells the Scene. “The bar doesn’t have a kitchen, and the truck doesn’t have a bar. … The drinks are boozy and the tacos are spicy.”
What more could you ask for?
To kick off the residency, Maiz de la Vida is premiering its first Taco Tuesday, featuring a hard-shell cheeseburger taco.
Maiz de la Vida will be parked outside Chopper at 1100 Stratton Ave. during the below hours.
Tuesday-Thursday, 5-9 p.m.
Friday, 5-10 p.m.
Saturday, noon-10 p.m.
Sunday, noon-8 p.m.