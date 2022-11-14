It’s always a treat when members of Les Dames Nashville convene together for a special event, and it’s usually for a good cause. The group continues to support women in the food, farming, beverage and hospitality industries through fundraising and grants, and their luncheon coming up at Margot Café & Bar at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, will help to support those efforts.
They’ll be honoring the legacy of Phila Hach, the Nashville chef and television personality who would have definitely been a member of Les Dames had they been around during her prime. Considered the first woman to host a regular cooking show on television in the South, Hach is perhaps most famous for preparing a huge meal at the Parthenon in 1976 showcasing local ingredients for a delegation of United Nations representatives, as recounted here by Jennifer Justus.
Some of the details of what Phila had to go through to source the ingredients (particularly the booze) for the event are, let’s just say, a little shady, but they are also legendary. One of Phila’s partners in crime that evening was another famous Nashville chef, Miss Daisy King. She’ll be one of the guests of honor at the luncheon, sharing her recollections of Phila as a pioneer and expounding upon how important the flight-attendant-turned-chef is when telling the story of Nashville’s culinary scene.
Another special guest will be Phila’s grandson, Carter Hach. Not only is Carter working on opening up a new venture on Charlotte, but he also just published a new collection of family recipes called The Hachland Hill Cookbook. Carter has added his own modern takes on many of his grandmother’s recipes while still respecting the importance of downhome dishes like hoecakes, egg salad toast, fried chicken and tea cakes. The book is also filled with essays on different aspects and anecdotes of Phila’s fascinating life, along with a foreword by local James Beard Award-winning author and baker Lisa Donovan.
The kitchen at Margot will lean on some of those recipes for inspiration for the luncheon, which will include three courses plus wine pairings. Proceeds from the event will benefit Les Dames charitable efforts, and your $95 ticket includes the food and drinks plus a signed copy of Carter Hach’s cookbook. Sounds like a great deal to me! If you agree, buy your ticket in advance at the event website.