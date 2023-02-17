I love places that don’t take themselves too seriously, and Daddy’s Dogs definitely fits that mold, as does owner Sean Porter. Whether it’s designing a 12-pack of beer to-go that you can use as a pipe or putting together a YouTube mockumentary series about his business, Porter lives like with great elan and little seriousness.
I felt the same way about Ober Gatlinburg the last time I visited a couple years ago. The ski resort and amusement park 3,500 feet above Gatlinburg has been a delightful throwback to the ’70s since, well, the ’70s. From the mini-amusement park to the collection of ski runs that would be considered bunny slopes in Tahoe to a woodsy lounge that exudes serious Boogie Nights vibes, the place just made me grin at every corner I turned.
However, Yee-Haw Brewing owner Joe Baker and two partners have recently purchased the property and begun working on some upgrades to the attraction. Among the potential new additions under discussion are downhill mountain biking, new ziplines and adventure courses for children. But one new attraction that they’ve definitely decided on is the addition of a Daddy’s Dogs location which has opened as part of the dining options in the food court surrounding the ice skating rink.
There’s already a Daddy’s Dogs at 6th & Peabody, the combination brewery/distillery/entertainment venue/beer garden that features Baker’s Yee-Haw and Ole Smoky Distillery products. It’s not too big of a stretch to imagine that Ober Gatlinburg will also install a similar facility to accompany Daddy’s Dogs sooner rather than later.
Porter is chuffed to be a part of the rebirth of the resort: “We are so excited for this partnership with Ober and Yee-Haw, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive! I’m excited to be a part of the rebirth of Ober, and am excited to bring our brand to the area!”
The first Daddy’s Dogs location outside of Nashville will be open year-round and features new and unique hotdog offerings, including the Ober Brat, which is exclusive to the Ober Gatlinburg location. I’m looking forward to trying that.
As long as they don’t strip down all the wood paneling and mirrors.