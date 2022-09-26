When Katie Coss turned in her toque blanche after leaving her post as the executive chef at Husk, we knew she’d find new adventures. But we had no idea how adventurous they might be.
Tonight, Monday, Sept. 26, streaming service Hulu drops the first episode of its newest reality TV show, Chef vs. Wild. It's a culinary clash wherein a chef is paired with an outdoorsperson/survivalist, and the teams compete against one another to successfully forage for ingredients to both survive and to prepare a “restaurant worthy, five-star meal.”
The show, which is hosted by chef Kiran Jethwa, drops those teams into an unnamed backwoods. The savory meals they create from the “wilderness kitchens” will be judged by Jethwa and wild-foods expert Valerie Segrest.
Coss will appear on episode 105 of Chef vs. Wild, which will drop on Monday, Oct. 10, on Hulu. The episode, called “Fishing for Rabbit,” will feature Bay Area chef Hanif Sadr competing against Coss, who Hulu describes as “the ultimate underdog.” (They must not know what we know about her.) The Hulu press promo continues: “Fishing has its risks and rewards, but rabbit allows both chefs to pull culinary magic from their hats.”
Chef vs. Wild is executive produced by Shawn Witt, Gretchen Palek and Jordana Hochman for Leftfield Pictures, Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios, and David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher C. Chen for Majordomo Media. Stephen Rankin serves as showrunner and executive producer. According to Hulu’s show notes, in addition to her TV survival-wilderness cooking skills, Coss is working to become a certified sommelier and planning to open her own restaurant. Coss did not return pre-screening calls for comment, so no word if that might happen in Nashville.
Watch a trailer for Chef vs. Wild below.