Nestled at the foot of Rutledge Hill overlooking SoBro, Bode Nashville is a hidden downtown gem, offering short- to medium-term lodging options in rooms that are more like apartments than your typical hotel accommodations. One of the amenities that I feel more locals should consider taking advantage of is their bar, Sidebar.
First off, I can’t think of many spots to grab a drink downtown where you might actually be able to find a free surface parking lot, so that’s a big plus. Since Bode is usually filled up with business travelers or smart tourists looking for lodging that is a little homier than your typical hotel, the crowd that assembles at Sidebar during happy hour can certainly be an interesting mix, and I’ve found that they also welcome locals.
If you need yet another reason to check it out, Sidebar is now offering special Ramen Nights on Mondays and Tuesdays from 5 until 11 p.m., featuring bowls made using a house-made miso broth. While they might not be quite as artisanal as other ramen shops in town that do this on a daily basis, Sidebar’s two options are just $8 a bowl — a relative bargain for downtown dining. The Ponyo Ramen features noodles in that broth with pan-fried Spam, green onions, boiled egg, nori and kimchi, kind of a Pan-Asian creation. The Vegetarian Ramen omits the Spam (which, believe it or not, actually is “meat,”) and adds bokchoy and corn in its stead.
Along with the bowls of noodles, Sidebar features drink specials including Japanese Junmai Daiginjo and Junmai Kimoto sake and specialty cocktails. Here is what is on the cocktail menu:
Sesame Sunset — sesame fat washed Dickel 8 Year Bourbon, lemon, honey, ginger, chili, and pinot noir
Courage of the Shinobi — Pineapple Rum, Suntory Whiskey, jasmine tea, lemon, coconut and salt
Mitsuboshi — Suntory Whiskey, Greenbrier TN Whiskey, yuzu, matcha, lime, and pepper
If you’re looking for something different to do for an early-week cocktail hour or find yourself downtown seeking an escape from the havoc of Lower Broad, make your way up the short hill to 401 Second Ave. S. (I personally just can’t bring myself to call it President Ronald Reagan Way. Thanks for nothing, Tennessee legislature!)