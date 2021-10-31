When Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened their first location ten years ago at 2706 12th Ave South, owner Will Newman was taking a risk. 12South hadn’t been as heavily developed at the time, and that end of the strip was still not a very popular destination for tourists and locals. Sevier Park was not yet quite the family destination it is now, but on the plus side, parking in the neighborhood was a helluva lot easier!
Still, Newman took the plunge and opened his first barbecue restaurant with some admirable smoked meats and damned fine Southern side dishes. It didn’t hurt that in a master marketing move, he would sometimes light a Big Green Egg smoker on the deck just to attract visitors in with the siren smell of charcoal, even if there wasn’t actually anything cooking on that grill.
The gamble paid off because Edley’s has now expanded into a bit of a barbecue empire, with five locations and more on the drawing board, including a move to a new location in East Nashville along with Franklin and Donelson next on the docket. Along the way, Edley’s has carved out a new genre of barbecue, which they call “Nashville-style,” a hybrid between hot chicken and ‘cue.
To celebrate their tenth anniversary of opening in 12South, Edley’s will throw an all-day block party on Saturday, Nov. 6, and the entire community is invited to join in the fun! In addition to food and drinks, Edley’s has invited local vendors like gold + ivy, Maypop, Cody Hale Art, Pancho and Left’s, M.L. Rose and others to showcase their wares at the event.
The free party will also feature a family and kids area, and live music throughout the day from local acts including 49 Winchester, Channing Wilson, Matt Sahadi, Todd Day Wait, Cole Ritter & the Night Owls, Gloria Anderson and Joshua Quimby. So, kudos to this family-owned Nashville restaurant institution. Drop by next Saturday to offer them your congratulations.