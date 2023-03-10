Billy Link is the brother of New Orleans-based, James Beard-winning chef Donald Link, and he’s quite an acclaimed cook in his own right. Billy’s specialty is crawfish, and he’s bringing his boiling skills back to Nashville for a Sunday, March 19, event at Bringle’s Smoking Oasis in The Nations.
Carey Bringle is good buddies with both of the Links and has invited Billy back to show off his Northern Louisiana style of cookery for an all-you-can-eat fest from 11 a.m. until the bags of bugs are empty. Forty bucks gets you all the crawfish and traditional accouterments you can handle, and the bar will be offering drink specials all day. You can be sure that NCAA hoops tournament games will be playing on the enormotron television screens at the Oasis, so you won’t have to miss out on any of the action.
Get there early, because when they’re out, they’re out! You must have a printed or digital copy of your ticket receipt for entry. Tickets purchased without verification in hand will not be honored, so head to the event website right away and remember to bring your receipt.