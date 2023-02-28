If there was ever any doubt that Nashville is moving up in the ranks of nationally recognized craft beer destinations, the fact that the Craft Beer Conference is returning to Music City for the second time in five years should put that to rest. Organized by the Brewers Association, the event will bring hundreds of beer professionals to the Music City Center May 7-10 for educational seminars, the BrewExpo America trade show and the big World Beer Cup, known as “The Olympics of Beer Competitions.”
While the CBC is an industry-only event, there are certain to be special events at some of your favorite breweries all around town as our local heroes look to show off our city to the horde of visiting brewers. Keep your eyes on this site and on social media to find out how you can be part of the fun.
Speaking of fun, Fat Bottom Brewing recently extended their hours to allow for even more time to enjoy the food and drink in their taproom in the Nations at 800 44th Ave N. The new hours Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., with the dinner menu starting at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are brunch until 2 p.m., lunch noon to 4 p.m., and dinner starting at 4 p.m. The new lunch menu at Fat Bottom is an extension of their already popular evening menu, including Bavarian pretzels with house-made beer cheese, brined and fried wings tossed in your choice of sauce and mac & beer cheese, with options to add pork, brisket, chicken or chili. Fat Bottom will have its full bar and tap menu available during lunch hours. Stop in to see what they’re serving!
There’s a new beer in town, and considering its name, it’s surprising that it has taken this long for Howdy Beer to make its way to Music City! A Western Pilsner, Howdy has won a couple of medals at the Great American Beer Festival since launching a decade ago in Colorado. Brewed to a crushable 4.5 percent ABV, Howdy is designed to be the sort of beer that you can enjoy at the beach, at a backyard barbecue or after mowing the lawn. Bright and biscuity like most pilsners, Howdy is basically a craftier version of the big corporate light lagers that still maintain a huge portion of market share among the drinking public. You should soon see Howdy Beer in stores and bars all over town, so check it out!