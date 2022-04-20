If you’ve been to Bryan Lee Weaver’s Redheaded Stranger taco shop, you already know they do things a little differently. As they like to say: No f*cking chips with the queso. (Enjoy the fresh tortillas instead.) There’s Dr. Pepper hot sauce and even a taco made with the beloved Butcher & Bee whipped feta.
So it should be no surprise at all that they have an unusual collaboration in the works. On Wednesday, April 27, James Beard nominees Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite and will join Weaver for a one-night Chinese-Southwestern food combination.
Jacobs and Van Rite are the chefs/owners of several successful Milwaukee restaurants, including DanDan, which serves modern Chinese-American dishes. (The Beard nod is for EsterEv, their weekend-only chef’s table concept.) Jacobs was also the sous chef at Green Zebra, which was in my top three restaurants when I lived in Chicago, heavily featured in a vegetarian guidebook I wrote at the time, and just in general a formative restaurant for me.
But I digress. They’ll bring their dishes and approach to Weaver’s East Nashville kitchen, where three will make the following:
- Pig Ear Nachos, with fried pig ears, kimchi crema, pickled fresnos, radish, preserved black bean, cotija, cilantro
- Brisket Crunchwrap, with smoked brisket, crunchy stuff, Dr. Pepper hot sauce, whipped feta, pico
- Taiwan Birria Quesadilla, with scallion pancake, queso chihuahua
- Shrimp Toast Torta, with avocado, shrettuce, hot mustard mayo, red onion, cilantro, lime
- Mapo Walking Taco, with Fritos, tofu, scallion, crunchy mix
Dinner starts at 5 p.m. and goes until the food runs out. Redheaded Stranger is located in the Cleveland Park/McFerrin Park neighborhood at 305 Arrington St.