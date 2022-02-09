I’m a little nervous about even writing about Dream Drops, the CBD-based confection courtesy of Bang Candy Co., because I don’t want to be a part of screwing up a good thing. Frankly, I can’t believe our buttinski Tennessee State Legislature hasn’t come out against Delta-8 and CBD products, because it’s something that people enjoy and helps stimulate the economy without doing harm to anyone. Y’know, exactly the kind of thing that they love to try to legislate out of existence.
Fortunately, whoever is in charge of the “Big Hemp” lobby must be doing a great job, and that’s why Lower Broad always seems to smell like my first apartment after college. As I’ve aged, I prefer chilling at home, and the mellow buzz and general feeling of well-being that the best CBD products offer is right up my alley. While your mileage may vary, I’ve personally found these sorts of products effective in dealing with everything from insomnia to weather-induced sinus headaches to making concert documentaries really entertaining.
So I was excited to receive a few samples of Dream Drops, a chocolate treat made using local and organic hemp extract. We've covered the candies before, but they're worth a revisit as we ride out the rest of winter. They are sold in a canister of 20 for $50, so basically the same unit price as a really good craft beer. The recommended serving size is one piece, which contains 10 mg of cannabidiol. That’s just about perfect for me, although you can certainly enjoy more or less by simply cutting up a Dream Drop. Bang also sells a version of Dream Drops with Delta-8, which causes a psychoactive effect similar to THC.
While there aren’t FDA studies confirming the health benefits of cannabidiol, there is certainly a lot of anecdotal evidence of anti-inflammatory and analgesic qualities. Plus, I can assure that If I’d been taking notes about what I was talking about while enjoying these treats, this post would be funnier. At least I thought whatever I was saying was hilarious.
Dream Drops are made using dark Belgian chocolate, hemp extract, orange extract, popping candy, sea salt and sparkles for a little extra glitz. I can say that these chocolates are objectively delicious, and the combination of creamy chocolate and crunchy salt is delightful! And that’s just the beginning of the experience.
It’s tempting to enjoy more than one because they are so delicious, but I encourage you to start out with just a single serving and then wait to see how you feel in a half hour or so. Ingested cannabidiol hits slower than combusted, and the ride is slower and longer. (As I can attest after the regretful “brownie incident” at a party a few decades back. Apologies to the guy who decided it was a good idea to walk back barefoot to his dorm at Vandy from the party house in Hillsboro Village. He said he thought it was a good idea at the time.)
Dream Drops have been a really nice way to wind down about three hours before my planned bedtime, and I’ve enjoyed some really vivid dreams those evenings. If that sounds like something you might like to try, order a tub from the Bang Candy website and let your brain take the evening off.