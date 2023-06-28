Sean Brock has long sought to make the best use of the large space at his Appalachian shrine at 809 Meridian St., which has hosted pop-ups in the dining rooms, bars and even the parking lot as well as being the permanent home to two restaurants, June and Audrey. While he waited for the opening of June, Brock used that space to host elaborate high-end dinners featuring acclaimed guest chefs like Dominique Crenn, Wylie Dufresne and Daniel Patterson in the intimate 32-seat dining space. He called the series “The Nashville Sessions.”
Ever since June finally opened last summer, Brock has had more than enough to say grace over operating multiple restaurants and constantly reinventing the seasonal menus that showcase the Appalachian ingredients of his youth. The good — nay great — news is that he is reviving the series in partnership with Global Dining Access by Resy kicking off with a visit from Chef Rodolfo Guzmán of Borago, a restaurant in Santiago, Chile, recently named No. 29 on the World’s Best List for 2022.
The dinner will be on Saturday, July 29, starting with welcome drinks and snacks at 5 p.m. followed by a multicourse dinner in Brock’s private library at June. Guzmán has literally changed the way Chileans think about food, focusing on ingredients sourced directly from farmers near the restaurant and buying fish directly from fishermen instead of intermediaries who might not be as careful about harvesting from the country’s astounding 4,000 miles of coastline and incredible variety of aquatic species.
You'd better set an alarm and have a quick mouse trigger finger though. Tickets launch this afternoon, June 28, at 2 p.m., and the dinner is currently marked as “sold out.” All that means is that they’re holding the tickets until the time of release, so you need to go on the Resy site and sign up for notifications so you can grab your seats as soon as they go on sale.
Oh, and you’ll need to have $425 for the dinner, but this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience this sort of collaboration. And the last time I checked, a round-trip plane ticket to Santiago starts at around $800, so really it’s a bargain!